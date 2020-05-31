BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,833 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.43% of Noah worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 18.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $26.53 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

