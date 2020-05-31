BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Camden National worth $38,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camden National by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $520.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.42 million. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

