BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Arcus Biosciences worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

RCUS opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.