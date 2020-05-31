BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 450,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 94.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

WHD stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

