First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.34% of First Financial worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 714,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $491.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

