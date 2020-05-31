Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €88.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.71 ($93.84).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €60.72 ($70.60) on Friday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

