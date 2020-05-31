Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Bertrandt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.60 ($43.72).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €35.75 ($41.57) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.72. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 1-year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The company has a market cap of $362.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

