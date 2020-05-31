DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.60 ($43.72).

Shares of Bertrandt stock opened at €35.75 ($41.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm has a market cap of $362.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.72.

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Analyst Recommendations for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

