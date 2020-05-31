DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.60 ($43.72).

Shares of Bertrandt stock opened at €35.75 ($41.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm has a market cap of $362.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.72.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

