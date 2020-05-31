Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.72. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 24,123 shares.

SINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.17). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 250.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.