Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €95.00 by Morgan Stanley

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CON. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.86 ($111.46).

ETR:CON opened at €88.44 ($102.84) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.64. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1-year high of €133.76 ($155.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

