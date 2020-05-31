Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares fell 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, 613,894 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 236% from the average session volume of 182,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $326.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of Valhi are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 1st.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.