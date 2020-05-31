Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $12.93

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $12.93. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 1,178,206 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.