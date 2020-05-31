Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 25.8%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares were down 25.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $33.27, approximately 4,868,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 442,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 2,500 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.82 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,022,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.