Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 6.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 36,634,009 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 30,389,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $283.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

