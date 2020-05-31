Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.75, 587,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 498,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $345.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

