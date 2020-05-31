International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.09. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 31,367 shares trading hands.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

