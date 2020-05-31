QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.93. QEP Resources shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 222,461 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $220.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.88.
In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
