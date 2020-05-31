QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.93. QEP Resources shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 222,461 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $220.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

