Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.17 ($7.82).

Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 90.05 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,489 ($19.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million and a P/E ratio of 58.96.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

