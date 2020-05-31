Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Syncona stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.68) on Friday. Syncona has a one year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28.

In related news, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66). Also, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

