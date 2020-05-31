DZ Bank Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target raised by DZ Bank from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,740.53 ($88.67).

LON RB opened at GBX 7,224 ($95.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion and a PE ratio of -13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,653.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,218.60. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31). Also, insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($90.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($14,941.59).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

