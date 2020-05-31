Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.93) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,250 ($55.91)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,730 ($62.22) to GBX 4,560 ($59.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,218 ($55.49).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,313 ($56.74) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,869.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,042.69.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 32,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

