Superdry (LON:SDRY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.