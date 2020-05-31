Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,650 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,861.95 ($24.49).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,786.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

