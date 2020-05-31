Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $69.37

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.84, but opened at $69.37. Bill.com shares last traded at $69.16, with a volume of 52,873 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $183,454,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,109,541 shares of company stock worth $196,721,830 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,892,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,282,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.