NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading Down 5.9%

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 272,264 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,947,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 92.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. Research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,307.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

