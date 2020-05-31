SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

SSRM stock opened at C$26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$12.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.53.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

