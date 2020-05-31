Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$8.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.03. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

