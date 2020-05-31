Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $3.10. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 2,524 shares trading hands.

TCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

