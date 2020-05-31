Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 0.7%

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.32, approximately 2,603,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,839,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market cap of $997.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

