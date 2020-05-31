Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Share Price

Media stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.75.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.