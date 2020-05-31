Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BZLFY opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.