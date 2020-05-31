Azonto Petroleum (LON:AZO) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Press coverage about Azonto Petroleum (LON:AZO) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Azonto Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Azonto Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

About Azonto Petroleum

Calima Energy Ltd, formerly Azonto Petroleum Limited, is an Australia-based oil and gas company. The Company is focused on finding and developing new projects. The Company is engaged in investing in oil and gas exploration and production projects internationally and specifically in West Africa. The Company operates in oil and gas exploration activities segment.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Azonto Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azonto Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact The Mission Group Share Price
Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact The Mission Group Share Price
Bunzl Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Bunzl Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Azonto Petroleum Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
Azonto Petroleum Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows
ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Atlas Copco Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Atlas Copco Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Biffa Coverage Initiated at Investec
Biffa Coverage Initiated at Investec


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report