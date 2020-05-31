ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.