Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $43.98 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

