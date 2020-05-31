Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Coverage Initiated at Investec

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Research analysts at Investec initiated coverage on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $2.57 on Friday.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

