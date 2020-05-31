Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATSAF. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

