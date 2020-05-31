Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1719236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Atlas Copco Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Atlas Copco Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Biffa Coverage Initiated at Investec
Biffa Coverage Initiated at Investec
Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target to $22.00
Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target to $22.00
Banyan Gold Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12
Banyan Gold Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12
Commerzbank Lowers Sherritt International to Reduce
Commerzbank Lowers Sherritt International to Reduce


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report