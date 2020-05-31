Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1719236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

