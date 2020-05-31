Commerzbank Lowers Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) to Reduce

Commerzbank downgraded shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

