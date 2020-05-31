Berenberg Bank Lowers BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Sell

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $10.46 on Thursday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?

