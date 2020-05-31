Scotiabank Trims ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Target Price to $27.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

