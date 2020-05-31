ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

ATSAF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

