Barclays Downgrades ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Equal Weight

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

