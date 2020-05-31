Barclays Downgrades ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Equal Weight

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Atlas Copco Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Atlas Copco Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Biffa Coverage Initiated at Investec
Biffa Coverage Initiated at Investec
Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target to $22.00
Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target to $22.00
Banyan Gold Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12
Banyan Gold Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12
Commerzbank Lowers Sherritt International to Reduce
Commerzbank Lowers Sherritt International to Reduce


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report