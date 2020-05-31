BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Main First Bank raised BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BPOST SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BPOSY stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. BPOST SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

