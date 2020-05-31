BMO Capital Markets Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $47.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40.

