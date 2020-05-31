First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.80. First Horizon National shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 5,909,200 shares changing hands.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

