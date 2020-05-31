First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.80. First Horizon National shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 5,909,200 shares changing hands.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

