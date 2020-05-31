Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.48. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 15,882,242 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after buying an additional 20,168,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 11,041,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $17,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,480,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.