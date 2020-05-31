Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.85. Sterling Bancorp shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 2,906,500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,351 shares of company stock worth $317,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

