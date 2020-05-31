Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.26 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $80.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $309.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.25 million to $316.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $309.59 million, with estimates ranging from $305.02 million to $312.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

