Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.26 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $80.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $309.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.25 million to $316.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $309.59 million, with estimates ranging from $305.02 million to $312.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Horizon National Shares Gap Down to $9.80
First Horizon National Shares Gap Down to $9.80
Oasis Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $0.48
Oasis Petroleum Shares Gap Down to $0.48
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Down to $0.42
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Down to $0.42
Sterling Bancorp Shares Gap Down to $12.85
Sterling Bancorp Shares Gap Down to $12.85
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million
Park Hotels & Resorts Shares Gap Down to $10.26
Park Hotels & Resorts Shares Gap Down to $10.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report