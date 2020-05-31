Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Down to $10.26

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.26. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 8,654,584 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,051,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 218,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after buying an additional 166,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

