F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.76. F.N.B. shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2,349,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,460 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.